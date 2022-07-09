Viral Optical Illusion Puzzle: Recently, we have come across several mind-boggling optical illusions that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. A picture of a snake hiding somewhere in a lush forest is going viral on social media that challenges people to spot the serpent that is hiding in plain sight. This puzzle is the most difficult one we’ve come across in a long time as it is said that the snake can only be spotted by one per cent of people.Also Read - What You See First in Optical Illusion of 900-Year-Old Indian Sculpture Says THIS About Your Personality

The image seems to depict a large tree in the jungle with its roots spread across the ground. Somewhere in these roots, a snake is hiding. Viewers were baffled as most of them could not find the hidden snake in under a minute, no matter how much they stared at the picture. So, here are a few hints that might help you spot the snake in the picture. Also Read - Viral Optical Illusion: Can You Find The Hippopotamus Hiding Among Flamingos in 60 Seconds?

Answer: If you pay close attention to the bottom right of the image, there’s a nondescript brown snake camouflaging against the tree roots in the corner. The small snake is spiraled across a thin branch. Here’s a zoomed version of the picture so you can see it clearly:

Did you manage to spot the snake?