Viral Optical Illusion: Optical illusions and picture puzzles are a rage on the internet because they are just so fun. The internet is full of such mind-blowing and interesting optical illusion tests which reveal the various facets of your personality. Some also test your eye-sight, concentration level and attention to minute details. These pictures are not only a great exercise for your brain but also help in sharpening your eye-sight. So, today, we have got you a new Personality test by The Minds Journal, that has 8 elements. What you see first, speaks a lot about your personality.Also Read - Viral Optical Illusion: Can You Find The Bear Hidden In This Painting In 60 Seconds?

Here is the image:

1. Balloons

If you saw balloons first, you are an optimistic soul who harbours hope and positive thoughts. “You are an incurable daydreamer with little to no control over where your mind is wandering,” according to the Mind Journal. “When you have decided that something feels right, no one else can change your mind.”

2. The book

In case you spotted a book first, you have the gift of intuition. “Most people are open books to you and you are frequently approached by those who need advice because they are unable to make their own choices,” The Minds Journal said. “You are able to handle most of the challenges that are thrown at you with ease and grace.”

3. Roses

If you spotted the roses first, love is your biggest weapon. “You are quick to pick out something beautiful in all that you see, even if that beauty is well hidden. You prefer being peaceful and tranquil so you do not indulge in unnecessary gossip and the spotlight holds no attraction for you. Gentleness comes easily to you and you always do your best to please others,” the journal said.

4. Tilted Cross

People who see the tilted cross have the rare gift of self-control and discipline. “Giving your heart to another person is hard for you but when you really want someone, you do your best to make it work. “You have taught yourself self-control and you are now a master of your own self, something others struggle to achieve,” the journal says.

5. Lion

If you saw lion first, you have great self-confidence and you are honest with yourself. The Minds Journal said, “You aren’t blind to your own faults but you accept them just as much as your good traits.”

6. Tie

You are extremely disciplined and hard-working, if you spotted the tie first. “You never make a promise that you cannot fulfill. When you undertake a task, you pour all of yourself into it. You are not scared of obstacles and anything that challenges you also excites you, ”says the journal.

7. Smiling Face

If you noticed the smiling face, that means you always look at the lighter side of things. “You always look at the lighter side of things and when you are around, it always feels like a party. Laughter is freely available when you are around because your sense of humor never fails you.”

8. Heart