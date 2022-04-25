Viral Optical illusion: Optical illusions and picture puzzles are a lot of fun to solve and that’s why they instantly go viral on social media. The internet is full of such mind-blowing and interesting optical illusion tests which reveal the various facets of your personality. These pictures are not only a great exercise for your brain, but also provide insights into our personality based on how we interpret an image. By solving puzzles one can also improve their IQ and also test how their brain is functioning. One such Danish optical illusion shared on TikTok by Bright Side has gone viral which supposedly reveals whether we are happy or not, depending on what we see first.Also Read - Viral Optical Illusion: Do You See Frog or Horse In This Painting? It Says This About Your Personality
Look at this image carefully. What is the first image that you see?
If you saw an Apple first
In case you spotted the outline of an leftover apple first, there is good news for you. It means that you are happy and content with your life and accept things as they are.
A voiceover explains: “If it’s an apple to you, you take things for what they are and you are pretty happy with what you see in life.You know you can always rely on your close people and they will support you no matter what. You’re always in a good mood and you pass it on to others.”
If you saw two faces looking at each other, you prioritise relationships in life, however, you may be going through a period of uncertainty at the moment. The voiceover explains “Relationships are your big priority in life. You might be going through a time of uncertainty with someone special to you. Remember, the best you can do is discuss it together and not hold it all in your heart. Things will surely get better.”
According to the US National Eye Institute, an optical illusion is something that plays tricks on your vision. It teaches us how our eyes and brain work together to see a two-dimensional image.