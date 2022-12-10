Pakistani Man Surprises His Bride With ‘Living Breathing’ Gift; Both Dance To Indian Movie Songs: WATCH VIDEO

Azlan Shah, a social media influencer YouTuber from Pakistan gave a unique wedding gift to his new bride Warisha.

Pakistani Man Surprises His Bride With ‘Living Breathing’ Gift; Both Dance To Indian Movie Songs: WATCH VIDEO

Pakistani couple: Azlan Shah, a social media influencer YouTuber from Pakistan gave a unique wedding gift to his new bride Warisha. No, it’s not some ultra-expensive piece of jewelry or diamond ring, not even a luxury car. The gift is a cute, lovable baby donkey. Donkeys might be viewed as “beasts of burden” across places but for this animal-loving couple, they are as much “living” and special as people and other animals and birds. It is evident from the fact that Azlan did not take away the baby from her mommy. So, he brought the mother of this baby donkey along with her.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF AZLAN SHAH GIFTING BABY DONKEY TO WARISHA

WHY DONKEY?

Azlan Shah is a famous YouTuber from Pakistan and here he vividly explains why he brought a donkey. Many of his short videos have gone viral. Recently he married Warisha Javed and the Nikah (Muslim wedding) was followed by the Dawat-e-Walima (reception). During the reception, Azlan surprises his new bride Warisha by bringing in the baby and she is very excited by the gesture.