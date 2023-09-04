Pakistani Woman Choses Virat Kohli Over Babar Azam

Home

Viral

Viral: Pakistani Woman Chooses Virat Kohli Over Babar Azam; This Is Her Story

Viral: Pakistani Woman Chooses Virat Kohli Over Babar Azam; This Is Her Story

Viral Video: A Pakistani girl with both India and Pakistan's flags painted on both cheeks said that she had come to see the former India skipper Virat Kohli play.

Pakistani fan chooses Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Cricket is not just another sport for Indians, especially when we are playing against our neighbour Pakistan, and the sentiments are equally intense on both sides of the border. So, it came as a shock to many when a Pakistani cricket fan showed her love for former India skipper Virat Kohli. The girl with India and Pakistan flags painted on each cheek revealed that she had come to see Virat Kohli play and expected him to hit a century. Speaking during the India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup match in Sri Lanka, she further said that she supports both India and Pakistan.

Trending Now

When interrupted by a man in the crowd asking her why she was supporting Kohli, she said, “Is it a bad thing to love your neighbours?” She was later asked by a reporter to make a choice between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli and guess who she chose. She said she would choose the former India skipper. As she said this, ‘very very bad’ chants started coming from the crowd standing behind her.

You may like to read

Check out the video below:

A Pakistani baba stops this cute girl from loving Virat Kohli & India but this courageous girl gives a befitting reply to him and continues her support for Virat. Hats off to her.#INDvPAK #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/9nh1M9FPbW — Silly Context (@SillyMessiKohli) September 2, 2023

Video Of The Pakistani Girl Goes Viral

Sharing the video on X (formerly known as Twitter) the user captioned the post, “A Pakistani baba stops this cute girl from loving Virat Kohli & India but this courageous girl gives a befitting reply to him and continues her support for Virat. Hats off to her.” The post uploaded on September 2 has garnered 2.3 million views till now.

Netizens React To The Viral Video

One of the netizens took to the comment section and wrote, “If you love sports and sportsmen, political boundaries are meaningless.”

Another one penned, “Very innocent and non-political statement! Kudos to this brave girl!”

The third comment read, “In this video, a Pakistani girl with both Indian & Pakistani flags painted on her cheeks, says she came to see Virat Kohli get a century today, and chooses him as her favourite player over Babar Azam. In India, a 19 year old girl Amulya Leona had gone up on a stage and said “Pakistan Zindabad, Hindustan Zindabad”. She was arrested immediately, charged with sedition and had to spend 110 days in jail.”

Criticising the girl in the video, a Twitter user shared, “She’s just an attention seeker nothing else. I have seen her tiktok videos. She’s always controversial. No doubt Virat is a great batsman but she’s only there for attention.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES