‘Tamatar.. Tamatar..’: Viral Parody Song On Tomato Price Hike Takes Internet by Storm

The video, shared on Instagram by Khushaal Pawaar, showcases Khushaal and his friends dancing to a parody song based on the popular Tamil track "Tum Tum."

Content creator Khushaal has shared a parody video about tomato price hike, | Photo: @Khushaal

As tomatoes reached retail prices of Rs 100-120 per kg in major Indian cities, social media was flooded with memes and posts, igniting a massive meme fest. Amidst the plethora of content, a hilarious parody video has gone viral, spreading like wildfire for all the right reasons.

The video, shared on Instagram by Khushaal Pawaar, showcases him and his friends dancing to a parody song based on the popular Tamil track “Tum Tum.” The humorous lyrics highlight the plight of common people as tomato prices soar. The song humorously conveys the struggle of cooking various dishes without ‘tamatar’, an essential ingredient for sambar, pav bhaji, and other dishes.

Watch Khushaal’s And His Friend’s Hilarious Performance Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushaal (@khushaal_pawaar)

Since its Instagram debut, the video clip has garnered over 700,000 views, and the parody song has prompted Instagram users to share their thoughts in the comment section. Many praised Khushaal for beautifully capturing the struggles of the middle class in his parody song, while others commended his unique concept and sense of humor.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“today I had Tomato soup (without tamatar),” an Instagram user joked.

““Ik junoon” from ZNMD to be officially replaced w “mehnga tamaatar laal tamaatar,” the second user joked.

“Last cry was hilarious,” said that third.

“Add more lyrics bro Daal bhi bekar bina tamatar, bhot ho Gaya mehnga tamatar,sabjiyo se mehnga tamatar Matt Khao tamatar aur hai bhai credit de Dena extra lyrics ka,” said another.

‘Bhai Aag Laga Di,’ said a user.

“The one whose price increases should be abandoned, be it a human being or a tomato,” said another.

“Pehle pyaaz mehenga hua tha ab tamatar ab aloo ki baari hai,” commented a user.

“Bro be cautious…..your account will get banned,” Joked another Insta user.

So what are your thoughts about the parody song?

