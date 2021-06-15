Aizawl: A photograph of what we may call a tough puzzle has gone viral on social media and has netizens scratching their heads. And, if you’re wondering what we are speaking about then let us tell you that a photo of a hiding tiger amid the deep forest in Mizoram’s Dampa Tiger Reserve has taken the internet by storm, mostly because it is very hard to actually spot the tiger. The photograph went viral after it was posted on the official Instagram page of Sanctuary Asia which is a magazine on wildlife and conservation. Also Read - Woman Threatens to Elope After Parents Said they Can Spend Only Rs 14 Lakhs For Her Wedding

As per the viral picture post, it was clicked by one of the forest guards named Zakhuma Don, and the image is reported to be "the first photographic record of a tiger" in the reserve in seven years. The photo was posted with a large caption, "Crouching Forest Guard, Hidden Tiger! Don't scroll past, you're looking at a historic image! The first photographic record of a tiger in Mizoram's Dampa Tiger Reserve in seven years! Can't see it? Look a little closer, and leave a comment when you find it."

Informing how the picture was shot, the post stated, "A veteran conservationist, Zakhuma has patrolled Dampa's forests for many years and has guided stalwarts such as scientist T R Shankar Raman of Nature Conservation Foundation. Zakhuma is also an alumus of Green Hub Project and Sanctuary's own Mud on Boots Project."

“Zakhuma set up the cameratrap (borrowed from WII) in February 2021, and retrieved it three months later in mid-May. When going through the images, he found the picture of the tiger and sent it forward to the authorities for confirmation. Wildlife Institute of India’s Department of Endangered Species Management ultimately confirmed that Zakhuma has indeed photographed a tiger in Dampa,” the post added.

The viral post has garnered over 5000 likes and hundreds of comments. Most of the comments were praising the photographer for sharing such a piece of great news with a photo.