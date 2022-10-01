New Delhi: “Desperate times breed desperate measures”—The old saying came true for Martin Schwenk—the Chief Executive Officer of Mercedes-Benz India after he got stuck in Pune’s traffic jam recently. The top executive of a luxury car brand grabbed netizens’ attention after he stepped out of his swanky S-Class car and walked for a few kilometres to take an auto-rickshaw.Also Read - Mercedes Benz EQS 580 Launched: First 'Made in India' Luxury EV Car With Largest In-Car Screen In World

He shared a picture and narrated the entire incident on Instagram post. "If your S-class is stuck in traffic on the wonderful Pune roads – what do you do? Maybe getting off the car, start walking for a few KM's and then grabbing a rickshaw?"Schwenk wrote sharing a pictutre. The post went viral on social media with a few users asking him about his experience of taking an autorickshaw.

How Netizens Reacted?

While some of his followers call him ‘down to earth’ person for his gesture, some said they would sit in the S-Class and enjoy its rich comfort even with the traffic. A user wrote, “Well, lucky you. Not everyone is fortunate enough to find an autorickshaw driver who agrees to take you to your destination.”

Schwenk has been associated with the brand since 2006. He became CEO of Mercedes-Benz India in 2018. Prior to that, he served as the Chief Financial Officer of Mercedes-Benz China.