Recently, a photo of a groom bending before the bride and touching her feet is making rounds on the internet. If you're wondering, then let me inform you that as per Indian tradition, it is the bride who is expected to touch the groom's feet at the completion of the wedding ceremony. However, in the photo that is going viral, we can see the opposite happening and this has raised many eyebrows.

The photo went viral after a Twitter user Dr. Ajit Varwandkar posted it on the social media platform with the caption, "When the Varmala exchanging ceremony was over, the groom bowed his head and touched the bride's feet, and all the Baraatis (guests) present at the wedding ceremony were left stunned."

In a series of tweets, Varwandkar also posted nine reasons the groom gave when he was asked about the tweak in the wedding ritual. The first two reasons, the groom said were that “She will carry on my lineage” and “She will bring Lakshmi (Goddess of wealth) to my home”.

3. मेरी मां बाप की इज्जत करेगी और उनकी सेवा करेगी

4. मुझे पिता जैसी खुशी प्राप्त करवाएगी

5. प्रसव के समय मौत को मेरे बच्चे के लिए मौत को छूकर आएगी

contd… — Dr. Ajit Varwandkar (@Varwandkar) May 29, 2021

6. इसी से मेरे घर की नींव है

7. इसके व्यवहार से ही समाज में मेरी पहचान बनेगी

8. अपने मां-बाप को छोड़ कर यह मेरे लिए मेरे पीछे आई है

Contd… — Dr. Ajit Varwandkar (@Varwandkar) May 29, 2021

(4/4) 9. अपनों से नाता तोड़ कर उसने मुझ से नाता जोड़ा है जब वो इतना सब कर सकती है तो क्या हम थोड़ा सा सम्मान भी नहीं दे सकते क्या इन महिलाओं के कदमों में सर झुकाना हास्य है तो मुझे जमाने की परवाह नहीं।🙏 — Dr. Ajit Varwandkar (@Varwandkar) May 29, 2021

In his list of reasons, the groom further said, “She will give me the happiness of being a father, she will respect my parents, and she is leaving her family behind and building new bonds in my family”. “When she can do all this, can’t we even give a little respect, is it humorous to bow down in the feet of these women, then I don’t care about this age,” the groom added.