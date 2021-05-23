New Delhi: At a time when the entire country is battling the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, social media has become the new helpline for a crisis-hit India. From the availability of hospital beds to oxygen cylinders to plasma donors and even critical drugs such as Remdesevir, social media is now filled with people pleading for medical help for critical patients. Amid this frantic situation, a photo of a woman cooking in the kitchen while on oxygen support has gone viral and sparked a heated debate online. Also Read - Viral Video Shows IAS Officer Ranvir Sharma Slap Man, Removed As Surajpur DM After Social Media Outrage

In the viral photo, the woman can be seen cooking in a kitchen while breathing with the help of an oxygen concentrator placed nearby. Even though the origin of the post remains unclear, the photo was reportedly posted by her son with the caption, “Unconditional Love = Mother. She is Never off Duty” on his social media account. And after a screenshot of the post went viral across social media platforms, netizens slammed the son for glorifying his sick mother’s condition. The post has also struck a controversy about women, mothers, and their “duties”. Also Read - Shreya Ghoshal Gives Birth to Baby Boy, Neeti Mohan-Dia Mirza Congratulate

How many homes in India have mothers not getting sick leave? Also Read - 'He's so Talented'! Viral Video of Rhino Playing Keyboard on its Birthday Has Left Netizens in Splits | WATCH Not sure if this lady is actually cooking with an oxygen cylinder near the gas stove (!) but even if it is fictional Can this unconditional love trope that forces women to not take rest stop already? pic.twitter.com/jZLMVvKdV9 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) May 21, 2021

Many slammed the glorification of motherhood with such a picture, some justified the picture by saying that her children might not know how to cook or other family members might be ill as well, and several others even pointed to the dangers of using Oxygen concentrators near gas stoves.

Netizens posted comments like, “If they are old enough to post, they are old enough to help out in the kitchen. Let the mother rest, also cooking isn’t her duty”, “Not acceptable, this is not love”, “This is not love. This is slavery in the name is social structure”, “We are so used to glorifying working through misery in this country. It’s sickening”, “Duty as in “preparing food” is a sweeping generalization.

Highly stereotypical, sexist disgusting.”