Bhopal: Caring for self while suffering from COVID-19 is not an easy task to do as it not only makes you suffer physically but also takes a toll on one’s mental health. Amid this, even a little ray of hope and happiness can brighten up your day and make you smile. And, that is just what a little boy’s message on the meal boxes prepared by his mother for COVID-19 patients is doing. A photo of the 6-year-old boy writing a special message which reads “Khush rahiye (Be Happy)” is receiving lots of love and praises from netizens across the country. The boy has been identified as Aadvik Gautam from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal district. Also Read - India Witnesses Decline In Positive Cases For The Last 2 Weeks, Active Cases Below 50,000 in 19 States

In the viral photo, the boy wearing a green shirt can be seen using a sketch pen to write the motivational message on the lids of the aluminum foil food packaging boxes. The message is followed by a hand-drawn smiley. The photo was shared by a Twitter user @manishsarangal1 with the caption, “Iss bache ki maa Covid patient ke liye khana banati hai aur yeh pyaara bacha khane wali har packing par unke liye khush rahiye likhta hai (This boy’s mother cooks for Covid patients and this lovely boy writes ‘Be happy’ on each of the boxes packed for them).” Also Read - COVID-19: Authorised Vaccines Effective Against All Known Variants, Says WHO Europe Chief

Netizens on the social media platform have loved the boy’s picture and have been praising him for his initiative. The tweet instantly went viral and managed to garner over 17,000 likes and more than 3,000 retweets.