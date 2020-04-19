A picture that reportedly gives a glimpse of the Wuhan’s secretive Institute of Virology is going viral on social media. As per a report published in Daily Mail, the photo was first shared by a state-owned China Daily newspaper in 2018 but it was deleted. However, it has once again found its way on social media and people have pointed at a ‘broken seal’ of a refrigerator shown in the photo. Also Read - COVID-19: Record Name, Address And Contact Numbers of Those Buying Fever, Cold Drugs, States Ask Chemists

The viral photo shows a few scientists taking out and putting in samples inside a refrigerator at the Wuhan lab from where the deadly coronavirus reportedly originated. The daily reported that these are the refrigerators used to hold over 1500 different strains of virus including the bat coronavirus that has now caused pandemic COVID-19. A broken seal of a refrigerator that contains the strains of so many deadly viruses is definitely irksome and that's what the social media users also think. A user commented on the photo and wrote, "I have seen better seals on my refrigerator in my kitchen." (sic)

As mentioned in Daily Mail, the same Chinese newspaper revealed last week that the institute had undertaken coronavirus experiments on bats captured more than 1000 miles away in Yunan. The entire experiment was reportedly funded by a $3.7 million grant from the US government.

Meanwhile, theories about the virus being originated from the wet market of Wuhan are also being accepted widely.