Viral News: A Brazilian man known as ‘Human Satan’ recently had his ears removed as masks are no longer mandatory after Brazil relaxed its mask mandate. The man, Michel Faro Praddo, is an extreme modification addict who has undergone a massive transformation to look like the devil. He has undergone more than 60 procedures and covered around 85% of his body in ink. His extensive body modifications also include piercing and sharpened teeth.Also Read - Viral Video: Alligator Bites Woman's Hand When She Goes to Feed Him. Watch What Happens Next

Before getting his ears removed, he had already horns’ implanted in his forehead, removed part of his nose and even his ring finger, with the addition of silver dentures. The Brazilian said he was just waiting for face masks rules to be removed to get the ear procedure done. Also Read - Saudi Arabia TV Airs Parody of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris. Viral Video Has Over 7 Million Views. Watch

He showed off his new look with amputated ears next to a face mask in an Instagram post. He joked in the post saying: “If I’m not obliged to use one anymore, I can dispense with the other, right?” Also Read - Viral Video: News Channel Briefly Airs Ritual of Summoning Satan on Live TV | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIABÃO PRADDO 👿🇧🇷❤️🏳️‍🌈 (@diabaopraddo)

In another post, he said, “I am extremely thrilled with this extreme modification I have done.”

Here’s a video of ‘Human Satan’ where he can be seen in his new look with no ears:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIABÃO PRADDO 👿🇧🇷❤️🏳️‍🌈 (@diabaopraddo)

Despite his unconventional appearance and the trolling, Michel said his family and friends have always supported him. The idea is for Michel to become his wife’s masterpiece, as she specialises in body modifications and has helped him achieve his look.

His wife Carol Praddo, better known as ‘Mulher Demonia’ or ‘Demon Woman’, is also heavily modified and has had various procedures. They have been together for around 10 years and started to undergo extreme changes to their bodies about five years ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Praddo (@a_mulher_demonia_oficial)

