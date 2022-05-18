Viral News: Twitter is abuzz with photos of a German Burger King menu showing some eccentric sandwich options that will make your stomach turn. On the menu, nine meticulously constructed sweet and savory whopper burger options are advertised.Also Read - Viral Video: Street Vendor Makes Chocolate Pastry Maggi, Netizens Say Maaro Mujhe Maaro. Watch

Twitter user 'MasterOtenko' posted two photographs of the Whopper menu on Sunday. The tweet has received around 300,000 likes and a cascade of responses from disgusted foodies who can't stop themselves from gauging the selection. "May someone of my non-German mutuals explain German Burger King to me?" the user asked in the tweet.

May someone of my non-German mutuals explain German Burger King to me: pic.twitter.com/ZBmVIFMblu — Tenko (@MasterOtenko) May 15, 2022

The viral photos showed an array of burgers being sold on the official website of Burger King Germany. Some strange and unusual burger combinations included the following fillings: Fried Egg and Banana, Gherkins and Marmalade, Vanilla Ice Cream and Olives, Strawberry Ice Cream and Fries.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the bizarre German Burger King menu:

No it's REALLY real omg pic.twitter.com/Y1gI67V1KY — QueenRager 👑 reading Kaiju no 8 (@shawtykindafit) May 15, 2022

The fact that it's not fake scares me pic.twitter.com/FLm5wbKtB1 — Turbo Jay Thunder (@TurboThunder_ex) May 15, 2022

Replace the strawberry ice cream with chocolate, then it will be bussin. — Noah Yaro (@Thefluffypommy) May 15, 2022

A few Twitter users pointed out that the menu was part of the promotional campaign for Mother’s Day – the fast-food giant was offering these burgers to curb pregnancy cravings for expectant mothers. Other Twitter users, however, were still not convinced with these bizarre burgers from Burger King Germany.

It's real It's for mother dayhttps://t.co/3zfnseuRBQ — Veteran Trainer LORD (@aos_lord) May 15, 2022

Sounds pretty cool in context pic.twitter.com/uOAt7gC8aw — noisybeardtiger (@noisybeardtiger) May 15, 2022

Klaus Schmaing, director marketing at Burger King Deutschland, said to The Drum, “Our survey among pregnant women and mothers clearly indicates that pregnancy cravings are not just a myth. These cravings are as real as pregnant women’s desire for special food combinations. This brought us to the idea to turn the most popular pregnancy cravings into pregnancy Whopper sandwiches. As a result, combinations like cucumber with jam or sausage with chocolate cream have been created – and expectant moms have enthusiastically tried them.”