Viral News: A team of firefighters in Texas are being praised for their valiant efforts in rescuing a horse stuck in thick mud. Notably, the incident has been reported from Denton County in Texas, where a team of firefighters got a call about a horse that was stuck in mud. According to NBC News, the horse named Bella was seen resting on its side and unable to get up. Getting into action, they dug the mud out and used ropes to pull the horse free. However, it wasn’t easy. The horse was stuck near a stock pond that made the mud slicker.Also Read - Viral Video: 2 School Kids Help Woman Push Her Fruit Cart, Kindness Moves The Internet | Watch

Denton County Emergency Services District share the images of rescue on their Facebook page and wrote, “Yesterday morning, crews from Denton County ESD # 1 and Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call in Copper Canyon to rescue a horse that was stuck in the mud. Upon arrival, personnel found a large Belgian draft horse in thick mud up to its belly next to a stock pond. Firefighters dug through the mud and created space underneath the horse to fit ropes to help get the animal out. “A veterinarian was on the scene with medication and assisted in taking care of the horse named Bella, who is was still last night with IV fluids, food, and water. Thanks to the team consisting of firefighters, volunteers, veterinarians, and citizens that were involved in this rescue,” the post further said. Facebook users thanked the team for their services and lauded their efforts. “Thank all of you wonderful men and women for saving this beauty,” commented a user. Another said, “What an amazing job! WOW! Best wishes for Bella and the kind, hardworking crew.”