Hyderabad: Celebrating their love with family and family proudly, a gay couple tied the knot at an intimate wedding ceremony in Hyderabad, in a first for Telegu states. Abhay Dange (34) and Supriyo Chakraborty (31) exchanged rings and vows at a resort on the outskirts of Hyderabad on December 18.

As same-sex marriages are not legally recognised in India, the two men held a "promising ceremony' to make their eight-year-long relationship official.

The wedding, attended by 60 family members and close friends of the couple, was officiated by Sophia David, a trans-woman from Hyderabad.

Abhay, a Punjabi, is an IT professional who works for an e-commerce firm while Supriyo, a Bengali, is a hospitality professional.

The ceremony was held with both, Bengali and Punjabi traditions. Haldi, mehendi and sangeet were held as part of the wedding celebrations which were also attended by members of LGBT community in Hyderabad. Beautiful photos from their wedding and other functions have gone viral on social media.

The duo, who met through a dating app, announced their wedding in October. Tollywood actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu had supported their gay marriage and took to Twitter to congratulate the couple.

According to Supriyo, their parents were not supportive initially but later accepted their relationship.

Supriyo and Abhay feel that their wedding will give hope to many couples who are still in the closet to come out and normalise LGBTQ relationships. They also hope that the way same gender relationship was decriminialised in India, marriage of queer couples will also be legalised. They plan to register their marriage once queer couples are legally allowed to marry.