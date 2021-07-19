Hyderabad: Potholes are a common sight on Indian roads and they especially increase in number and size during monsoon, causing a lot of problems for the common man. With local authorities not doing much to get rid of this menace, an elderly couple from Hyderabad have stepped up and have taken on a unique mission to fill potholes of the roads of their city with their own money. Though this inspiring story has surfaced only now, the couple has been doing this since 11 years. To date, they have fixed more than 2000 potholes in order to avoid accidents, ANI reported.Also Read - Viral Video: Elderly Man Narrowly Escapes Death After Train Driver Applies Emergency Brakes in Nick of Time | WATCH

Gangadhar Tilak Katnam, a 73-year-old man from Hyderabad, popularly known as the ‘Road Doctor’, along with his wife, 64-year-old wife Venkateshwari Katnam, set out on to roads in a car, or what they call it as a ‘Pothole Ambulance’, and fill up potholes where ever they find one.

Speaking to ANI, Gangadhar Tilak Katnam said, “After witnessing several accidents on the roads because of potholes I decided to do something about the issue and to find a solution to it. Initially, I tried to complain about the issue with the police and the Municipality officials but none of it was of any use. That is when I have decided to fill these potholes by myself.”

Tilak worked as an employee with the India Railways for nearly about 35 years. After his retirement, Tilak came to Hyderabad to work as a software design engineer in a software company. He has been filling up potholes across the city ever since. With zeal to make roads free of potholes, he quit his job as a software design engineer within a year and has been, since then, completely dedicated to filling the potholes of the city.

“All the material that is required for the task is bought using money from my pension. For the last 11 years, I was able to fill nearly about 2,030 potholes in and across the city and spent about Rs. 40 lakh on it” he said.

After doing the work for few years on their own, the couple started an organization called ‘Sramadhan’ where people make donations voluntarily to buy materials for the potholes.

