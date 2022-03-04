Bhubaneswar: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a new message amid the Russia-Ukraine war via his beautiful sand art on the Puri beach in Odisha. The sand art shows Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on two opposite sides in front of their respective flags.Also Read - 'Meri Aawaz Hi..':Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar Through Beautiful Sand Art at Puri Beach | Watch

In the middle is a man with his hands in the air, as if asking for help, while the background is fire, depicting that the world is burning because of this war. The text STOP WAR is written in bold red at the top.

My SandArt at Puri beach with message STOP WAR . #RussianUkrainianWar pic.twitter.com/sSg4fIN8f9 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 4, 2022

Odisha: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand art at Puri beach amid the conflict between #RussiaUkraine (03.03) pic.twitter.com/PITVymSd9C — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2022

Earlier, created a sculpture of Lord Shiva adorned with 23,436 rudraksha beads. “A war is going on. We pray to Lord Shiva for global peace,” he said on Maha Shivaratri.