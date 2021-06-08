Hanoi: Despite their financial condition, parents always try to fulfill their children’s wishes and demands. One such story has emerged from Vietnam where a father built an electric, kid-sized and fully functional wooden Lamborghini for his son! Yes, Truong Van Dao, a woodworker by profession, designed a wooden electric Lamborghini Sian Roaster, fully capable of hitting the streets! He built the wooden car himself as a toy for his son. Also Read - Prabhas Turns Heads As He Rides Rs 6 Crore Lamborghini in Hyderabad, Fans Go Crazy | Watch Viral Video

This super-cool invention went viral after Truong shared a picture on Facebook on June 2 wherein he is seen standing beside the miniature car and handing a remote control to his son.

How did he build it?

This ultra-cool Lamborghini is made of oak wood from discarded trees and Truong used tools like chainsaws and chisels to craft the bodywork. Replicating the sleek look of a Lamborghini, the mini sports car also has a small electric motor that enables it to reach 25km/h along with colorful speedometer screen display, LED lights, and even scissor doors. Notably, it took Truong 65 days to complete his project before he took it for a ride with his son.

In a YouTube video, he detailed the entire process of creating the sports car and wrote, ”The first open-top hybrid Lamborghini super sports car to feature a supercapacitor, the Sián Roadster roars with electrified intensity, resonating with the inimitable V12 sound from the most powerful Lamborghini engine to date. Limited to only 19 examples, the Sián Roadster advances hybrid technology with the world’s first use of a supercapacitor in a materials-science application unique to the industry.”

He started off by first preparing a platform, placing the wheels, and making it movable with the power of a battery and electric motor. He then designed the bonnet, the side panels, and doors, etc and moved to highlighting details on the car that took the most of time.

Viewers were amazed to see his talent and one user wrote, ”That’s is absolutely amazing. The detail and the craftsmanship are next level. But I feel like you could have bought an actual Lamborghini with the current wood prices,” while another wrote, ”Wat the heck is this for real omggggg it soo good ur so talented u should be getting millions of likes nd subs ur son might be the luckiest kid keep it up soon u will reach 1 million subs.”

A third user wrote, ”This is amazing! This father deserves some recognition by Lamborghini.”

In the past, the talented man has also built miniature versions of Bugatti as well as BMW cars.