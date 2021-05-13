Harare: It may sound bizarre, but a man who has 16 wives and 151 children revealed that he has no plans of stopping anytime soon and is even getting ready to marry his 17th wife! Yes, in case you are left with your mouth wide open, this is a true story of Misheck Nyandoro, a 66-year-old retired war veteran from Zimbabwe, whose tales of polygamy are making headlines all over the world. According to a Daily Mail report, he says he does not work and claims his full-time job is ‘satisfying his wives’, who cook, clean, and cater to his every desire. He now plans to marry his 17th bride in the winter and hopes to have 100 wives and 1 000 children before he dies. Also Read - Woman Tells Court That Prince Harry Promised to Marry Her, Judge Calls Her Petition 'Daydreamer’s Fantasy'

Talking about his weird ‘polygamy project’ that started 38 years ago, he told Zimbabwean news outlet The Herald: ‘What I’m doing here is completing my project. A polygamy project that I started in 1983 and don’t intend to stop until death takes me away.’

He also revealed his strict sex-schedule which allows him to ‘satisfy’ at least four of his wives per night, to help keep his family growing.

“I go to the bedrooms that I have on my schedule. I then satisfy my wife and move onto the next room. This is my job. I have no other job. I alter my behaviour in the bedroom to suit the age of each of my wives. I don’t act the same with the young ones as I do with the older ones.”

Not only that, he has also complained that he has to keep marrying younger women because older women cannot keep up with his sex drive.

Despite having such a huge family, he said that all of his brides are extremely happy with their lives and at least two are currently pregnant. As for the financial burden because of so many members, he claims that he has actually benefited from his giant family.

He said: “My children spoil me. I’m constantly receiving gifts and cash from them and my step-sons. Every one of my wives cooks for me daily but the rule is that I only eat delicious food, anything I feel is below standard gets thrown away. They know the rules. They have promised not to get angry when I send their food back. Anything sent back should be a lesson that helps them improve.”