Pre-wedding shoots and wedding photoshoots are a big thing in India and outside India as well. They capture the most memorable and beautiful time in a couple's relationship. And boy will this couple remember their wedding. A wedding photoshoot that was meant to look aesthetic and romantic turned into an epic fail after the bride and groom fell in a muddy puddle.

Murat Zhurayev and Kamilla, a couple for Kazakhstan, were seen in a post shared by their wedding photographer Askar Bumaga on Instagram that is going viral. The viral post has received more than 9,200 likes. It shows Murat dressed in a white and black suit and Kamilla dressed in a beautiful white wedding dress…which are both covered in brown mud.

As they posed for the camera in front of a beautiful background of mountains, they accidentally slipped and fell in a puddle full of mud. The photos show a range of emotions that the couple experienced during the incident. Netizens found the photos absolutely hilarious and some even called them beautiful.

“This looks fun and unique,” an Instagram user said in Russian. “The pictures are beautiful,” commented another user.

Here’s the viral post: