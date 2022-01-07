California: In a bizarre piece of news, a California woman, has made history as the first person to marry a colour after she married her favourite colour pink. Yes, 40-year-old Kitten Kay Sera ringed in the New Year by holding a grand wedding ceremony to tie the knot with the colour in Las Vegas. Needless to say, everything at the wedding venue including the dresses and decor was pink. According to Sera, people have companions, but she has a colour.Also Read - Turkish Woman Marries Man From Andhra Pradesh, Performs Wedding Rituals Wearing a Saree

Displaying her love for pink, Sera chose a pink gown paired with a fluffy pink coat, along with a pink tiara at the wedding. She walked down the aisle with a giant swatch of pink which featured five different shades of the colour. Not only that, she also got her hair coloured pink. Her friends and other guests were also dressed in pink outfits. Sera has now sworn to wear only pink colour, until the day she takes her last breath.

Here are a few pictures and video from the wedding:

Notably, Sera said she’s been wearing pink since 1980. She revealed that she decided to make things serious after being in a ‘relationship’ with the colour pink for more than 40 years.

The idea to marry the colour had come two years ago when a kid joked at her for wearing the bright shade. She said: “A kid said to me on a skateboard, Wow, you love pink, right?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I love it so much,’ and he goes, ‘You love it so much, why don’t you marry it?’ I thought, ‘This kid’s on to something”.

Sera also shared a close-up snap of her pink wedding ring and wedding cake:

While the idea to marry a color sounds crazy, Sera said she encourages everyone to do what they love while they still can. “Have fun with it. Have a ball. You’re only here for a little bit of time. Have a blast,” Sera said.