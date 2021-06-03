Pushkar (Rajasthan): When you think of a snake, the first word that comes to mind is fear! Recently a man in Baseli village in Rajasthan’s Pushkar experienced the same scare when he went to the bathroom to freshen up and saw a black cobra coming out of the toilet. Upon spotting the snake, he called his family members who were equally scared and shocked to see cobra sitting on the toilet seat. Also Read - Unwelcome Guests: Family Shocked to Discover 4 Snakes Living in Their Roof

The family members then reported the matter to the local police who reached there with a rescue team. The snake was caught and released into the forest safely. After the absolute horror, the family finally breathed a sigh of relief after the snake was caught but said that they fear that the same might happen again.

Not only that, the team also rescued a spectacled Cobra from the kitchen of a neighbouring house in Sarveswar colony. Snake rescuer Rajendra said that as soon as he received information that cobra snake was in the bathroom and kitchen, he immediately reached the spot with the team and and caught the two snakes. After the snake were caught, they were safely released into the forest.

The incident has become sparked panic among residents in the area who fear that something bad might happen again. People noted that snakes often come to residential areas from the nearby forest and urged the forest department to find a solution.

According to a National Geographic report, a King Cobra’s venom is not the most potent among venomous snakes, but the amount of neurotoxin they can deliver in a single bite is enough to kill 20 people, or even an elephant.