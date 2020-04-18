Amid the desperate times when the entire globe is fighting pandemic coronavirus, people in some way or the other are extending their solidarity by giving us hope that we will emerge as a winner soon. Now, Switzerland expressed solidarity with India by lighting up Tricolour on the Matterhorn mountain in the Alps on Friday night. Also Read - Karnataka Researchers Develop Disinfection Chamber Out of Old Fridge Amid COVID-19, Name it ‘Zero-COV’

The tourist organisation Zermatt Matterhorn took to its Facebook wrote to share the mesmerising picture and wrote, “As one of the most populous countries in the world, India is suffering from the Corona crisis. The challenges in such a large country are immense. The Indian flag on the Matterhorn is intended to express our solidarity and give hope and strength to all Indians.” (sic) Also Read - Viral Video: Policeman Feeding Banana to Amputee Monkey is Exactly The Kind Note You Should Kickstart Your Weekend With!

Also Read - Brazilian Judge Appears Shirtless in Court Hearing During Work From Home, Video Goes Viral | Watch

The Alps was lighted by light artist Gerry Hofstetter and he projected onto the 14,692-foot tall peak on the Swiss Alps and the picture was clicked by Gabriel Perren.

The picture was also shared by Indian Foreign Service Officer, Gurleen Kaur based in Geneva. Indians has send their gratitude to Switzerland for showing the ray of hope and for showing their support. One user wrote, “In this challenging time , all positive energy are coming together … Jay Hind .. Bharat Mata ki jay …. Thank you Switzerland.”

Another tweeted, “That’s a great honour.”

Check out the reactions here:

Well done👌 and thnxx Switzerland. 🙏👍👍 — Rinku Suhag.. Go Green. (@GoSuhag) April 18, 2020

In this challenging time , all positive energy are coming together … Jay Hind .. Bharat Mata ki jay …. Thank you Switzerland .. @narendramodi — Katariya Kuldip (@katariyakuldipm) April 18, 2020

Everything’s gonna be alright 👍🙏 — ANKUR KUMAR MIshra (@ankurm25ec) April 18, 2020

That’s a great honour, — rajivdt (@rajivdt) April 18, 2020

Indeed great news and gud sign of friendship — Piyush Mittal (@piyushmittal9) April 18, 2020

Thank you, it’s beautiful and peaceful ❤️

Pray for those who are fighting with this pandemic, god give them strength.

Stay safe and healthy 🙏🏻

We’re in this together.#IndiaFightsCorona #StayPositive_StaySafe #घरमेंरहेंस्वस्थरहें #WeAreInThisTogether #CoronaWillEndSoon — Shivam Soni (@ShivamS92880550) April 18, 2020

In the recent weeks, the Matterhorn mountain has been illuminated with the flags of Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, United States, France, Italy among others.

Meanwhile, in India the nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3 to combat the virus. The total positive cases confirmed are 14,378 and 1,992 recovered and the death toll has risen to 480.