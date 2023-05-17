Home

Aishwarya to Deepika: AI Artist Reimagines B-Town Actresses As Old Women. Viral PHOTOS INSIDE

Viral Video: Artificial intelligence (AI) has recently swept the internet. Now, an AI enthusiast and digital artist by the name of Sahid created a number of AI images of Bollywood actresses as noticeably older. Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are among the celebrities featured in the article. The pictures depict how these celebrated artists would look in the future.

“AI envisions Bollywood actresses gracefully embracing the passage of time, radiating wisdom and beauty as they age. Made using Midjourney AI,” wrote Sahid alongside the post. The post has mixed comments and varied reactions from the netizens.

Taking to Instagram, a user wrote, “Pc looks like her mom! Katrina looks great. But somehow the old age is depicting everyone as scary. If you consider waheeda rehman etc, they don’t look scary like they look extremely graceful!” Another user wrote, “Physical beauty is Temorary,, But internal essence is permanent.” Taking to Instagram, a third user commented, “Priyanka Chopra is looking like her mother.”

“Please do modern look of old generation heroes and heroines,” a fourth user suggested. Till now, the viral post has received over 1,000 likes.”Priyanka still looks beautiful,” a fifth user expressed.

