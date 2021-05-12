Oklahoma: Though it’s 2021, there are still people around the world that unfairly place restrictions on women’s clothing and judge a woman’s fashion choice. In one such incident, a woman in US’ Oklahoma has alleged that a Six Flags officer confronted her over the length of her shorts in front of her 11-year-old daughter. Bailey Breedlove claimed that the officer threatened and body shamed her over shorts that were deemed too short for the Oklahoma amusement park. Breedlove, who has since been banned from Six Flags, also documented her experience on TikTok and Facebook, which has now gone viral on social media. Also Read - Groom Wears Nothing But a Pair of Shorts on Wedding Day, Bride Reveals The Reason Why | See Pics

In a Facebook post, Bailey Breedlove on May 2 claimed that she and her family were visiting a Six Flags amusement park in Oklahoma City when her daughter was stopped by a woman officer for rolling down a hill. The officer then allegedly turned her attention to Breedlove’s outfit.

“[The officer] proceeded to follow me and grabbed my arm to turn me around and proceeded to tell me my shorts were ‘too short’. I committed no crime and proceeded to walk to my boyfriend as I am autistic and have a hard time talking to officers. She followed me yelling and calling for backup.”

“I was told I needed to go buy new shorts, Then I was threatened with criminal trespassing when I agreed to buy new shorts so my family could enjoy their vacation, ” Breedlove added. The family then decided to exit the park when an officer asked for Breedlove’s ID, accusing her of criminal trespassing. Breedlove further said she has been banned from returning to any Six Flags parks for five years.

Meanwhile Breedlove’s daughter was pictured next to her crying and putting her head in her hands. “I was terrified I was about to go to jail over a pair of shorts,” Breedlove wrote in her Facebook post. “My 11-year-old daughter [was] crying hysterically thinking her mother was about to be arrested.”

She concluded her Facebook post with the following:

”Your policies are vague and confusing and the way you body shame and discriminate is unlawful. I paid a lot of money at your park for our family vacation and I believe I deserve a refund for the trauma caused to my family over a pair of shorts on a hot day. I will not be letting this go as this is 2021 and not middle school. The Oklahoma police department has been contacted as well as an attorney. I […] will not be returning to any of your parks if this is how you treat woman and law abiding citizens and visitors. You should be ashamed with yourselves.”

Theme Park issues statement

However, the theme park gave a different account of what happened. In a statement issued Tuesday night, Six Flags said it does not body shame and Breedlove’s removal from the park was not because of her clothes, but rather her behavior toward police, employees and other park guests.

”The guest was initially stopped because her shorts exposed a significant portion of her buttocks,” the theme park said in a statement to McClatchy News. “She was given multiple opportunities to change or cover up, but refused. Instead, she responded with profanity and offensive conduct, including further exposing her buttocks. The guest was removed from the park after she refused to stop her unruly and offensive behavior, targeted at the police and other park guests. The video clip this guest has posted on the internet does not fully portray her behavior during this incident.”

According to the Oklahoma City Six Flags website, the park does reserve the right to deny entry to “anyone who refuses to comply with the dress code.”