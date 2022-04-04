Viral Video: The newest edition of the Indian Premier League has witnessed some rather spectacular moments on camera. One such interesting incident came to light in the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals on Saturday when a couple was spotted kissing in the stands. The moment was caught on cameras during the 5th over of the Gujarat Titans innings. The picture went viral in no time and became the talking point for many on social media.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Mimics Alia Bhatt to Prank Pizza Guy, Even Mentions Ranbir Kapoor | Watch

See the picture here:

This couple took the IPL Match to next level😂 #DCvsGT #IPL2022#PuneCouple Lagta h Oyo ke price high chal rhe Pune me😂 pic.twitter.com/skiQQpCdNV — Dhananjay Jha (@DhananjayHans) April 2, 2022

Reacting to the viral picture, entrepreneur Chirag Barjatya tweeted, “IPL should be launching something like kiss cam. It will be so much fun and it will make our people more acceptable for public affection.”

Jokes aside, IPL should be launching something like kiss cam . It will be so much fun and it will make our people more acceptable for public affection https://t.co/avNdFNNg0Y — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) April 3, 2022

Soon after, Twitter erupted in hilarious memes and jokes. Meanwhile, many debated on whether or not the cameramen were right to broadcast this moment all over the world, others said that there should be a kiss cam during IPL. One user wrote, ”This country will always remain awkward about PDA. Then will ask samaj har cheez mai judge kyo karta hai hame?”

Here are other reactions:

*Me start Watching ipl with my family* That one couple:- pic.twitter.com/hG4tlzMKr0 — Pintukumar (@Kumarpintu12171) April 2, 2022

Mera desh badal raha hai aaage badh raha hai 😂 pic.twitter.com/d0U7ZqXGVU — ✨ (@Kourageous7) April 2, 2022

Breaking: Kiss cam now introduced in IPL pic.twitter.com/bSL7GrumZy — Subham Agrawal (@ca_whotravels) April 2, 2022

I swear this happens in most parts of the world and no one gives a damn. Why fuss about it? Pointless post. https://t.co/sNImCn4IoP — Ashish (@damned_reality) April 4, 2022

Ipl may come and go bruh but this stays pic.twitter.com/yydMGaL35a — Bhumika (@thisisbhumika) April 3, 2022

Talking about the match, Lockie Ferguson claimed four wickets and Shubman Gill hit 84 to help newcomers Gujarat Titans remain unbeaten in two IPL matches after a 14-run win over Delhi Capitals on Saturday.