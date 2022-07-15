Deepika Padukone’s Lookalike: It is believed that everybody has seven doppelganger s in the world and when it comes to celebrities it’s always interesting to see their lookalikes. Currently, the internet has found a new doppelganger of Bollywood star Deepika Padukone in digital creator named Rijuta Ghosh Deb. People on social media can’t stop gushing about her uncanny resemblance with the actress.Also Read - Mallika Sherawat Compares Gehraaiyaan To Her Film Murder: 'What Deepika Padukone Did Today, I Did 15 Years Ago'

See it for yourself:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rijuta Ghosh Deb (@thelushvoguette)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rijuta Ghosh Deb (@thelushvoguette)

Internet in Disbelief

The pictures of Rijuta’s uncanny resemblance with the ‘Piku’ star have been doing the rounds on the internet, leaving everyone confused. From her nose to her eyes and even her hairstyle, Rijuta appears to share a sheer resemblance with Deepika, especially her look from her recent film ‘Gehraiyaan’. Netizens also tagged Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh in several comments asking him to take a note of the former’s duplicate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rijuta Ghosh Deb (@thelushvoguette)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rijuta Ghosh Deb (@thelushvoguette)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rijuta Ghosh Deb (@thelushvoguette)

Reacting to Rijuta’s image, a social media user commented, “Oh My God! You are Deepika’s ditto copy.” “Same to same. Deepika’s duplicate,” another one wrote. “I feel Ranveer will also get confused after seeing Rijuta’s images,” a netizen commented. “Ranveer Bhai bhi shock ho jaenge,” another one wrote. Another user wrote: “Deepika 2.0”

Who is Rijuta Ghosh Deb?

Rijuta is a Bengali digital creator, who juggles between Kolkata and Munich. She has a fan following of 55.7K followers on Instagram, which is only increasing by the hour. On her Insta feed, she mostly posts about beauty, fashion and lifestyle. if you look at her pictures, you’d notice that she looks a lot like Deepika from certain angles.

Now it’s to see how Ranveer will react to the viral images of Deepika’s lookalike. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in ‘Pathaan’, which is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023. She also has ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan and ‘The Intern’ remake with Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty.

(With ANI Inputs)