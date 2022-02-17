Viral News: The ocean is a wondrous and mysterious thing, brimming with unique creatures that exhibit rare features. One such rare baby ghost shark has been discovered by scientists in New Zealand. The newly-hatched ghost shark was spotted at a depth of 1.2 kilometres off the east coast of New Zealand’s South Island, a BBC report said. The ‘rare discovery’ was made accidentally when a team of researchers from the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA), was conducting a trawl survey of the underwater populations at the Chatham Rise. Scientists believe the baby shark had recently hatched as its belly was still full of egg yolk.Also Read - Parrot Flies Away After Stealing GoPro, Records Stunning Visuals During Its Flight | Watch

A deep water animal, the ghost shark is a cartilaginous creature similar to sharks and rays. It is also known as a chimaera, and it is extremely rare to have sightings of these creatures. As for their name, they are called ghost sharks because the cartilaginous nature of their skeletons gives them an eerie, ethereal quality.

See the picture here:

By far my favourite find of the trip! 👻🦈 A neonate ghost #shark👻🦈, recently hatched (evident by its belly full of egg yolk). Found at 1200 m+ depth. pic.twitter.com/4IZKHLFmjI — Brit Finucci (@BritFinucci) February 8, 2022

Brit Finucci, a fisheries scientist at the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric, and a member of the team told BBC, “Deepwater species are generally hard to find, and like ghost sharks, in particular, they tend to be quite cryptic, so we just don’t see them very often.”

In a statement on the NIWA website, Dr Finucci called it a “very rare and exciting find”, She added, “From better-studied chimaera species, we know that juveniles and adults can have different dietary and habitat requirements. Juveniles also look dissimilar to adults, having distinctive colour patterns. Finding this ghost shark will help us better understand the biology and ecology of this mysterious group of deep-water fish.”

The exact species of the ghost shark the team discovered is not yet known, and Finucci said further tests and genetic analysis would be needed.