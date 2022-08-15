Viral News: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the clarion call of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, Indians across the country have embraced the campaign with open arms to celebrate the 75th year of Independence. A similar picture has emerged on social media platforms showing an elderly couple struggling and finally succeeding in hoisting the national flag. The touching picture of the elderly couple was shared by Indian businessman Anand Mahindr. In the picture, the couple is seen hoisting the National Flag on their rooftop. As the husband supports his wife, she stands on top of the iron drum to secure the flag to the rod.Also Read - 'Next Generation of Talent:' Anand Mahindra Impressed By Tamil Nadu Boy's Acrobatic Stunts, Shares Video | Watch

“If you ever were wondering why such a fuss over Independence Day, just ask these two people. They will explain it better than any lecture can. Jai Hind,” read the caption of the image.

See the picture here:

If you ever were wondering why such a fuss over Independence Day, just ask these two people. They will explain it better than any lecture can. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/t6Loy9vjkQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 14, 2022

The picture has touched a chord with netizens, with many commenting that these are the people who actually know the value of Independence. “For a minute I got ashamed myself thinking myself more patriotic than others, after seeing this picture. Oooooo my maa Salute to you and your husband,” wrote a Twitter user. Another commented, “This is why such campaigns like Har Ghar Tiranga is something I appreciate. It gives us moments like these and houses around me having tricolor.”