Viral News: Needless to say, local trains in India are extremely overcrowded, with people pushing and jostling to get a seat. So, it will be quite a shock to see a horse inside a local train! But that's what happened inside a crowded local train in West Bengal. A photo of a horse standing inside a train, along with other passengers, has gone viral on social media.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday evening in Sealdah-Diamond Harbour down local train. It is being said that many passengers objected to the man boarding the train along with the huge horse. However, he was unbothered and made a place for both himself and his horse. It is believed that the horse and his owner were returning after taking part in a race in Baruipur.

See the pictures:

According to Hindustan Times, the railways has not yet confirmed the authenticity of the image and ordered an inquiry to first fact-check the photo and then find out how this happened. The report added that Eastern railways spokesperson has acknowledged that they have also come across the photo but they are not aware whether something like this has actually happened.