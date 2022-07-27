Viral News: When we think of rich people, we imagine them flying via business class, going to fancy restaurants and eating expensive food. However, billionaires are also people like us, who like to enjoy the simple pleasures of life, once in a while. Recently, Rahul Bhatia, the co-founder and managing director of IndiGo, was seen was seen travelling via the economy class and enjoying good old Parle-G biscuits dipped in tea. In the picture that has gone viral, the billionaire was spotted enjoying a cup of tea in with a pack of Parle-G biscuit opened on his tray on a Bangalore to Delhi IndiGo flight.Also Read - Telangana Governor Dons Her Doctor's Uniform, Comes to Rescue of AP IPS Officer Onboard Indigo Flight

The picture was clicked by his fellow passenger, who praised Bhatia for his simplicity. He shared the picture and wrote, “My fellow passenger on a @IndiGo6E BLR-DEL flight this week… Billionaire Rahul Bhatia, Promoter & MD, IndiGo, enjoying his Parle-G dipped in tea. Shows you don’t have to be Richard Branson or V Mallya to build a successful airline with 57% market share.”

See the picture here:

My fellow passenger on a @IndiGo6E BLR-DEL flight this week… Billionaire Rahul Bhatia, Promoter & MD, IndiGo, enjoying his Parle-G dipped in tea. Shows you don’t have to be Richard Branson or V Mallya to build a successful airline with 57% market share. pic.twitter.com/K2F5bWXUxU — Y P Rajesh (@YPRajesh) July 22, 2022

In a second tweet, Rajesh added that Bhatia didn’t act superior and followed the flight crew’s instructions like regular passengers. “The crew actually gave a normal demo and he (Bhatia) actually listened like all of us…and crew even told him to keep his laptop in the seat pocket in front for landing and he did,” he wrote.

The crew actually gave a normal demo and he actually listened like all of us…and crew even told him to keep his laptop in the seat pocket in front for landing and he did ! — Y P Rajesh (@YPRajesh) July 22, 2022

The picture has gone viral, and people loved his humility and simplicity. A user wrote “Parle- G has maintained the trust of its customers even during the time of inflation.’’

Commendable austerity; he has brought along, his own packet of Parle-G when he could have had fancy airline cookies for the asking. 👏👏. https://t.co/pjKFxa7Hi4 — Arun Prakash (@arunp2810) July 24, 2022

Quite symbolic. He is sitting next to the emergency exit. https://t.co/rY45H91E27 — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) July 24, 2022

Notably, Bhatia took over as the MD of IndiGo in February this year.