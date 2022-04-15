Kolkata: A Kolkata traffic cop is winning hearts on social media after a picture of him teaching a little boy while managing traffic went viral online. Notably, the policeman identified as Sergeant Prakash Ghosh, works as a traffic guard in Kolkata. Going beyond the call of duty, Prakash Ghosh took up the task being a teacher to a homeless child. The heartwarming moment, caught on camera by a local journalist, shows the boy sitting under a tree, writing in a notebook, with his school bag and a pencil box beside him. Meanwhile, Sergeant Ghosh keeps an eye over with a twig in hand.Also Read - Kolkata Tourism: Everything You Need to Know About 'Positive Cafe' Run by 7 HIV-Positive Youngsters
Kolkata Police shared the picture and explained how Sergeant Ghosh became a mentor to the boy, ”Whenever he was on duty near Ballygunge ITI, Sergeant Prakash Ghosh of Southeast Traffic Guard would often spot a boy of around eight, playing on the roads near him. The boy’s mother works at a roadside food stall, and has gone to great lengths to get her son enrolled at a government school, in hopes of a better life for him. The homeless mother and son live on the pavement, but she nurtures great hopes that her son will break free of the shackles of grinding poverty and make his mark on the world. However, the student of class 3 was losing interest in his studies, which was becoming one of her biggest worries. Having grown to know Sgt Ghosh over time, she confessed those worries to him,” the post reads.
Here’s the picture:
”Having heard her story, he promised to help in whatever way he could. But not even she could have foreseen the extent of that help. On the days he is assigned to the area, Sgt Ghosh has been teaching the boy, making him sit down with his books even as he himself supervises traffic, or makes time once goes off duty at the end of his shift. From setting and checking homework, to correcting his student’s spellings, pronunciation, even handwriting. Because his uniform and gaiters make it difficult for him to sit, he takes his ‘class’ standing up, using a twig as a teaching tool. The boy’s gradual improvement has given his mother complete faith in the ‘teacher’, who manages to handle both his duties equally competently,” the post further read.
The picture has gone viral, and people hailed the traffic cop as a hero for going out of his way to mentor the kid. One user wrote, ”Love respect and salute to you brother. Stay blessed healthy and happy always.” Another commented, ”Thank you Mr. Prakash for your social responsibility. Your colleagues and all of us should think in this way.”