Kolkata: A Kolkata traffic cop is winning hearts on social media after a picture of him teaching a little boy while managing traffic went viral online. Notably, the policeman identified as Sergeant Prakash Ghosh, works as a traffic guard in Kolkata. Going beyond the call of duty, Prakash Ghosh took up the task being a teacher to a homeless child. The heartwarming moment, caught on camera by a local journalist, shows the boy sitting under a tree, writing in a notebook, with his school bag and a pencil box beside him. Meanwhile, Sergeant Ghosh keeps an eye over with a twig in hand.

Kolkata Police shared the picture and explained how Sergeant Ghosh became a mentor to the boy, ”Whenever he was on duty near Ballygunge ITI, Sergeant Prakash Ghosh of Southeast Traffic Guard would often spot a boy of around eight, playing on the roads near him. The boy’s mother works at a roadside food stall, and has gone to great lengths to get her son enrolled at a government school, in hopes of a better life for him. The homeless mother and son live on the pavement, but she nurtures great hopes that her son will break free of the shackles of grinding poverty and make his mark on the world. However, the student of class 3 was losing interest in his studies, which was becoming one of her biggest worries. Having grown to know Sgt Ghosh over time, she confessed those worries to him,” the post reads.

Here’s the picture: