Viral Pic Of Couple Kissing While Hanging on Train Has Twitter’s Attention

Sharing the image of a couple kissing while they hang on to the door of a train, a Twitter user provocatively asked, “What is stopping you from doing this with your lover?"

The picture sparked a debate online. (Credits: Twitter)

Indian Twitter users are known for their on-point responses, witty sense of humour and unusual take on every situation. Be it any situation, good or bad, they have a remarkable talent to find a light-hearted moment, which leads to them delivering the perfect dose of humour. A case in point is a viral picture that displayed a couple kissing while they hang on the door of a train. While such behaviour is risky and can lead to an unfortunate incident, a Twitter user had a mischievous approach to it. The user shared the picture on the microblogging site and asked people why they were not imitating the couple. The responses to the tweet will definitely make your day.

Viral Photo Sparks Flurry Of Responses

Sharing the image, a user provocatively asked, “What is stopping you from doing this with your lover?” The post set the internet on fire as Twitter users were quick enough to flood the comment section with a spate of hilarious reactions.

What is stopping you from doing this with your lover?

🫠🫠 pic.twitter.com/kVDzau575i — Reyme (@Reyme_KS) July 1, 2023

One such hilarious reply to the post read, “My wife.”

My wife — Blue Tick (@Nicknamzoom) July 1, 2023

Another user shared the meme “Abba Nahi Manenge” in response to the question. The meme shows a moment from Aamir Khan’s hit film 3 Idiots.

An individual had the best response and wrote, “The uncle brushing his teeth and blowing his nose at the sink ten metres away.”

The uncle brushing his teeth and blowing his nose at the sink ten metres away. https://t.co/4TTWanJOKA — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) July 1, 2023

IFS Parveen Kaswan’s Serious Approach

On the other hand, India Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan took the opportunity to warn people about the consequences of such misconduct. He tweeted, “Section 154 of the Railway Act,” which is related to “endangering safety of persons travelling by railway by rash or negligent act or omission.”

Section 154 of the railway Act. https://t.co/RXzDlLBZLi — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 1, 2023

The post was shared on July 1. Since then, it has been receiving numerous playful reactions while some have shown concerns. The tweet has amassed over 4.6 million views and 1,300 likes.

Amidst the light-hearted banter, a few keen observers noticed that the woman’s hair was perfectly stationary which is not possible if the train would have been moving. This leads a user to comment, “The girl’s hair suggests the train is stationary.”

Girl's hair suggest train is stationary. — The Accountant (@BilalHidayat1) July 2, 2023

The picture sparked a debate online with each sharing their own unique take on the situation and expressing their opinion over the matter.

