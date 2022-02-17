Rashi Kaun Hai Memes: A few years back, an Indian currency note with ‘Sonam Gupta bewafa hai’ written on it, went insanely viral on social media, sparking hilarious meme fest. Now, a similar trend has dominated the internet after a person tweeted a picture of a Rs 20 note with the words “Rashi Bewafa Hai” (Rashi is unfaithful) on Valentine’s Day. A Twitter user shared the image and wrote, “Ye Rashi kon hai, Sonam ki behen hai kya?” (Who is Rashi, is she Sonam’s sister?)Also Read - #AirtelDown: Twitter Users Complain About Airtel 4G, Broadband & WiFi Outage, Post Hilarious Memes

See the picture here:

Ye Rashi Kon Hai , Sonam ki behen hai kya ? pic.twitter.com/3FnPjjEdAI — Palash Bhattacharya🇮🇳 (@PBfile) February 14, 2022

As the picture of Rs 20 went crazy viral, Twitter is filled with hilarious memes flooding with queries like ‘who could Rashi probably be’. The hashtag #YehRashiKonHai has been overflowing on Twitter with memes and comments.

When your boss, whose name is Rashi, promises you a 20% increment but you only get a 2% increment after a year.#RashiBewafaHai pic.twitter.com/zLI8ghSPYM — Akhil Kakkar (@akhilkakkar) February 16, 2022

From 'Sonam Bewafa hai' to ' Rashi Bewafa hai'..

Ab Ye Rashi Kon Hai ? 😅😅😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/90x4FQUAqo — Introvert 🇮🇳 (@m_k_s_1_0) February 14, 2022

Ab to padhai bhi nhi karne de rhi Rashi.. 😳😳😳

Ye Rashi Kon hai ? pic.twitter.com/qk5JBKzPGq — Introvert 🇮🇳 (@m_k_s_1_0) February 14, 2022

Apparently Everyone's asking Ye Rashi Kon Hai

The guy who started this: pic.twitter.com/CC7lp9kv5m — Arvind Sharma (@_arv_india) February 14, 2022

Sonam Gupta ki choti cousin hai kya Rashi

Ye Rashi Kon Hai.

woh 2000 thi yeh 20 hai pic.twitter.com/xBbakJe00F — Mahant Burman (@burman_mahant) February 14, 2022

The trend also brought back ‘Rashi thi rasode mei’ memes. For the unversed, the trend went viral after artist Yashraj Mukhate shared a video in which he turned a scene from the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya into a song.

People : Ye Rashi Kon Hai ? Le Kokila Ben : pic.twitter.com/ukDAw8ObZO — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) February 14, 2022

khali cooker gas pe chdhane k bd ab rashi bewafa ban gayi 🥴😂 — AishwaryA ⚔️ (@DivineAish) February 14, 2022

Ye Rashi Kon Hai ?

Ye Rashi bewafa ho gai 😂 Rasode me khali cooker chadhaygi to esa hi hoga na pic.twitter.com/P7h2RQf7Lh — Moonlight🌙 (@Kairavii_Rajput) February 14, 2022

In 2016, pictures of a Rs 10 currency note with words- ‘Sonam Gupta Bewafa hai’ had also gone viral on the micro-blogging site.