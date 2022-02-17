Rashi Kaun Hai Memes: A few years back, an Indian currency note with ‘Sonam Gupta bewafa hai’ written on it, went insanely viral on social media, sparking hilarious meme fest. Now, a similar trend has dominated the internet after a person tweeted a picture of a Rs 20 note with the words “Rashi Bewafa Hai” (Rashi is unfaithful) on Valentine’s Day. A Twitter user shared the image and wrote, “Ye Rashi kon hai, Sonam ki behen hai kya?” (Who is Rashi, is she Sonam’s sister?)Also Read - #AirtelDown: Twitter Users Complain About Airtel 4G, Broadband & WiFi Outage, Post Hilarious Memes
As the picture of Rs 20 went crazy viral, Twitter is filled with hilarious memes flooding with queries like ‘who could Rashi probably be’. The hashtag #YehRashiKonHai has been overflowing on Twitter with memes and comments.
The trend also brought back ‘Rashi thi rasode mei’ memes. For the unversed, the trend went viral after artist Yashraj Mukhate shared a video in which he turned a scene from the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya into a song.
In 2016, pictures of a Rs 10 currency note with words- ‘Sonam Gupta Bewafa hai’ had also gone viral on the micro-blogging site.