Hyderabad: In a show of gesture and respect, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) was recently seen holding an umbrella for Tech Mahindra MD CP Gurnani, and a picture of the same is going viral online. Taking to Twitter, Gurnani posted a picture of the duo during an event and lauded the minister for his “humbleness and thoughtful gesture”. Tagging KTR in his tweet, Gurnani wrote, “It was good catching up with you @KTRTRS and humbled by your thoughtful gesture… It’s not every day that someone of your stature holds the umbrella for me!”Also Read - Arvind Kejriwal Re-elected as AAP National Convenor For 3rd Consecutive Term

In reply, Rao said that he has “so much to learn” from Gurnani. “Age, experience, and wisdom; so much to learn from you CP. Always lovely meeting you,” Rao wrote on Twitter. Also Read - US Open 2021: I'm Proud of Myself And Happy With My Performance, Says Leylah Fernandez

It was good catching up with you @KTRTRS and humbled by your thoughtful gesture… It’s not every day that someone of your stature holds the umbrella for me! pic.twitter.com/QNoe1po44Z — CP Gurnani (@C_P_Gurnani) September 10, 2021

Also Read - PM Modi Extends His Condolences To Akshay Kumar In Emotional Letter After His Mother Passes Away | Read Here

In the picture, one can see Rao holding an umbrella over MD Gurnani’s head – thereby drawing applause from the businessman and other netizens. Even, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra reacted to the viral picture, retweeted it with a comment that read, “Wonderful…KTR you’re setting a phenomenal example. You’re demonstrating that leadership and humility are inseparable.”

As per reports, the humble act took place last week when the Mahindra Group donated three oxygen plants and 12 ambulances to various government and public charitable hospitals in Telangana. The event was flagged off by KTR in the presence of C.P Gurnani, Mahindra and Mahindra board member and Tech Mahindra managing director and CEO. As the event was in progress, it started to rain and KTR immediately took an umbrella and placed it over Gurnani’s head to keep him safe from the rain.