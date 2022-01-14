Viral picture: While most of us in Northern India are shivering and tugging at our blankets because of the cold weather, there are several places in the world which are even more colder. A picture showing spaghetti and fork frozen mid-air due to -34°C temperature at New Hampshire’s Mount Washington has gone viral on social media.Also Read - Viral Video: Hungry Bride Enjoys Eating Chinese Food Before Wedding, People Call it Relatable | Watch

According to Mount Washington Observatory, someone was trying to breakfast outside when the pasta froze mid-air – with the fork suspended in air between the noodles. It only took about 15 seconds for the fork to freeze into place. The observatory reported temperatures of -30 degrees Fahrenheit with 65 mph winds on Tuesday. The observatory posted a photo on social media Tuesday morning showing off a fork suspended in mid-air by frozen strands of spaghetti.

“One of our Observers found an area out of the 65+ mph winds this morning and was going to have some leftover spaghetti for breakfast at #sunrise but the -30F (-34C) temperatures prevented them from even taking a bite,” Mount Washington Observatory wrote.

One of our Observers found an area out of the 65+ mph winds this morning and was going to have some leftover spaghetti for breakfast at #sunrise but the -30F (-34C) temperatures prevented them from even taking a bite.

Our Higher Summits Forecast: https://t.co/TaZNjmpICj pic.twitter.com/FhFhX0BnF1 — Mount Washington Observatory (MWO) (@MWObs) January 11, 2022

The picture has gone viral on social media, and Twitterati had a lot of shocked as well as hilarious responses to it. One user wrote, ”I honestly don’t mind cold pasta… but this is a whole new level of cold.”

See other reactions:

@powers802 Sorry you didn't get to eat your breakfast spaghetti — Devon McGarry (@Kevastation) January 11, 2022

Weather & Italian Food….two parts of my life that I'd never imagine seeing together in this way! Haha 😁🥶🍝🤌 https://t.co/WROPka5UDI — Joe Astolfi (@WxJoeA) January 12, 2022

I honestly don’t mind cold pasta… but this is a whole new level of cold. https://t.co/YMn6F6vk2n — Allison Ross (@AllisonRossWMTW) January 11, 2022

Lesson learned: Don’t try to eat spaghetti on top of Mt. Washington when it’s -30F https://t.co/dmDCEy9w6X — Kitchen Table Politics (@TheKTofPolitics) January 11, 2022

I don't know why but this photo is so cool (no pun intended lol) https://t.co/4W9K8b1lAk — Meredith Garofalo (@GarofaloWX) January 12, 2022

Parts of Massachusetts and Vermont were also experiencing extreme cold with subzero wind chills. Due to the extreme weather conditions, some parts also faced food shortage in shopping centres. Problems have piled on to the supply chain struggles. Schools in some parts of the Northeast USA were forced to shut down due to the chilly weather.

In December 2020, a similar picture had surfaced from Siberia, Russia. A Twitter user shared a picture of how his noodles and egg were frozen in the air as it was -45C, in his hometown Novodibirsk, Siberia.