This Ganesh pandal’s organiser, Sarav Kumar, while speaking to ANI revealed that he got the idea of making this Aadhar card-themed pandal after visiting one in Kolkata, where a Facebook theme pandal had been made. He said, “One time when I was visiting Kolkata, there, I saw a Facebook pandal. Since I also do Ganesh pooja, it came to my mind that I too should do something unique. Hence, I got the idea of this Aadhar card pandal.”

Kumar also aims to give an important message through his unique pandal. He is trying to convey that those who have not got their Aadhar cards made should get it done as soon as possible as it is an important document. He added, “When God can have an Aadhar card then maybe the people who haven’t had theirs made might get inspired and follow suit.”

Several people were also spotted enjoying the unique themed Ganesh pandal and clicking photos and selfies with it. This auspicious ten-day celebration, which commenced yesterday, starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi. Devotees of Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom and good fortune, mark his birth during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month.

(With ANI Inputs)