Viral News: It’s just amazing to witness wildlife in its glory and all thanks goes to nature photographers, who bring us intriguing pictures of animals and birds in the wild. One such stunning picture of two owlets ‘kissing’ in Maharashtra has surfaced on social media and social media users are thrilled. The picture was shared by IFS officer Madhu Mitha on Wednesday. She wrote that the owlets were spotted at Bhandara in Maharashtra and the photos were captured by Ashwin Kenkare. The candid shots show the two adorable birds cuddling and nuzzling together, atop a tree. IFS officer Madhu Mitha shared a collage of the owlets and jokingly wrote: “Pre Wedding Photoshoot I suppose!”Also Read - Maharashtra, Karnataka, 4 Others Among 'States of Concern', Centre Rushes Teams To Review Situation

The pictures have gone viral and people are loving the beautiful sight. Some others were amused by the caption and make jokes as well. One user wrote, ”All those #Prewedding #PhotoShoot aspirants may take inspiration.” Another wrote, ”Birds too share the softer emotions of man! Heartwarming sight!” IPS Dipanshu Kabra wrote, ”Truly an exceptional #PreWedding Shoot. The visible emotions & chemistry between the #Owlets is so heartwarming.

Birds too share the softer emotions of man! Heartwarming sight! — Shivoham (@SonaliMaji3) January 20, 2022

Thank you for putting this up…its the sweetest thing I've seen….made me feel all warm and fuzzy… — Jo (@dekhtehain) January 20, 2022

😅 Truly an exceptional #PreWedding Shoot. The visible emotions & chemistry between the #Owlets is so heartwarming. https://t.co/5mrNXU6zoK — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) January 20, 2022

Cutest thing on internet today..😍 https://t.co/sxNDzwa9Jl — Marziyaa (@Marziyaa01) January 20, 2022

The photos taken by by Ashwin Kenkare were first posted on a Facebook page called Indian birds, and then spread on other platforms as well.