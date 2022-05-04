Viral News: People around the world have all sorts of fetishes and obsessions, and sometimes they do tend to border on the bizarre and insane. Well, as little girls, most of us loved playing with Barbie dolls, but an Australian girl has been so obsessed with them that she underwent extreme cosmetic surgeries to turn herself into a ‘human Barbie’. Taking her obsession with Barbie dolls to the next level, the 21-year-old Austrian girl named Jessica, spent a whopping Rs. 52.8 lakh on various cosmetic surgeries on her body to look like a Human Barbie.Also Read - Queen Elizabeth Gets Her Own Barbie Doll To Celebrate Platinum Jubilee. See Viral Photos

Popular on social media as Jessy Bunny, Jessica said that the three-year transformation has resulted in her “dream body”. She reportedly started transforming her body when she was 18. According to a report by Yahoo News, Jessica has undergone three breast enhancements, a surgery on her nose and procedures to plump up her lips and bum. However, she is no mood to stop and and wants to have more transformations done. Family breaks ties Though she is happy with her transformation, her family isn’t impressed. Jessy revealed that her family has blocked her phone calls and ignored her text messages. “This is so sad as I’d love to be in touch, especially with my brother and my grandparents. I just don’t understand why they behave that way just because I’ve changed my physical appearance,” Jessy told Heute. But, why?

Jessy revealed that she had short hair and many piercings before the surgeries, and she did not feel confident in her body and wanted to transform it. Notably, Jessy had paid for her first breast surgery with money she got from her mother and father to take driving lessons. After multiple surgeries, she claims to feel more confident and wants to have a few more. She said that her first breast enhancement gave her a “huge confidence boost” and now she plans to turn her whole body into a “total Barbie doll”.

“I can imagine having several more surgeries. Having the biggest silicone breasts in Austria just isn’t enough for me. I want the most voluminous lips in the whole country,” she said. On Instagram, she has 89.4k followers, where she shares a lot of her pics after surgery.

See the pictures here:

We certainly can’t wrap our heads around this! What do you think?