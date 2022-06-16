Viral Pics: We have seen many heart-wrenching tales of poverty and struggle for livelihood in Afghanistan ever since the Taliban took control of the already turbulent nation. In a recent Twitter post by Kabir Haqmal, who earlier worked with the Hamid Karzai government, it is revealed how many talented professionals in the country have been forced into the web of poverty in absence of jobs and any means to support them.Also Read - Viral Tweet: Man Shares Honest Leave Application by Employee, Netizens Are Impressed

Haqmal shared the photo of Musa Mohammadi, an Afghan journalist on his Twitter handle and mentioned that Mohammadi was a part of the media sector for years, however, amid a dire economic situation in Afghanistan, he has now been selling food to make ends meet. "Musa Mohammadi worked for years as an anchor & reporter in different TV channels, and now has no income to feed his family & sells street food to earn some money. Afghans suffer unprecedented poverty after the fall of the republic," he wrote in the caption.

Journalists life in #Afghanistan under the #Taliban. Musa Mohammadi worked for years as anchor & reporter in different TV channels, now has no income to fed his family. & sells street food to earn some money. #Afghans suffer unprecedented poverty after the fall of republic. pic.twitter.com/nCTTIbfZN3 — Kabir Haqmal (@Haqmal) June 15, 2022

Also Read - Viral Video: Bear Passing By Cars Gives Man a High Five, Clip Has 17 Million Views. Watch

Reason to rejoice a little

Mohammadi’s story is now going viral on the internet, grabbing attention of people, some just the right ones. Ahmadullah Wasiq, the Director-General of National Radio and Television, who tweeted that he will appoint the former TV anchor and reporter to his department. “Unemployment of Musa Mohammadi, a spokesman for a private television station, rises on social media. As a matter of fact, as the director of the National Radio and Television, I assure him that we will appoint him within the framework of the National Radio and Television. We need all Afghan professionals,” Wasiq’s social media post read upon translation.

په ټولنیزو رسنیو کې د یوه خصوصي ټلویزیون د ویاند موسی محمدي د بې روزګارۍ انځور ښکته پورته کېږي

چې څومره به رښتیا وي، که واقعيت وي د ملي راډیو ټلوېزیون د رئیس په ټوګه نوموړي ته ډاډ ورکوم چې دملي راډیو ټلويزیون په چوکاټ کې به یې مقرر کړو

موږ ټولو افغان مسلکي کادرونو ته اړتیا لرو pic.twitter.com/w3F2HrVQ1R — Ahmadullah wasiq (@WasiqAhmadullah) June 15, 2022

Ever since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, the country has been experiencing a major humanitarian and economic crisis. They have also cracked down on media outlets, with several journalists, especially women losing their jobs in the last few months.