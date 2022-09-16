According to New York Post, Musk and Gwynne dated between 1994 and 1995 when they were both studying at the University of Pennsylvania. The online portal further reports that there was a gold necklace with a small green emerald that Elon Musk gave Gwynne for her birthday while they were together and that was sold out for USD 51,000 which converts to an amount just above Rs 40 lacs! There was also a birthday card that was sold at the auction for almost Rs 13 lacs. The birthday card had “Boo-Boo” written on it.

There were a total of 18 candid photos, according to New York Post, and each was sold individually. According to the portal, Gwynne and Musk aren’t in touch.

Talking about Elon Musk’s Twitter deal, he is currently engaged in a public battle with Twitter to get out of a USD 44 billion deal to buy the social media company, with a high-stakes October dispute trial looming. Meanwhile, Twitter shareholders on Tuesday approved Tesla chief Elon Musk’s USD 44 billion bid to buy the social media platform.

