Viral News: In a world that has set unrealistic beauty standards, women often take the route of cosmetic procedures and surgeries to make themselves more pretty, and that too at exorbitant costs. Often these surgeries end up in disaster. One such story is of Versace Model Jennifer Pamplona, who spent nearly $600K on procedures to transform herself into a Kim Kardashian lookalike. However, she has now paid $120K to “detransition” back to her former appearance.Also Read - Adorable Baby Elephant Crushes Model While Playing With Her, Viral Video Wins The Internet. Watch

According to New York Post, the 29-year-old model had about 40 cosmetic operations over a 12-year period in an effort to imitate the celebrity, but she eventually realized that her pleasure was only at the surface level.

“People would call me a Kardashian and it started to get annoying,” she told Caters. “I had worked and studied and was a businesswoman. I had done all these things and had all these achievements in my personal life, but I was only being recognized because I looked like a Kardashian.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Pamplona (@jenniferpamplona)

Had first surgery at 17

She was only 17 years old when she underwent surgery for the first time. Pamplona rapidly developed an addiction to procedures that would make her seem like the freshly minted A-lister after her first operation. Three rhinoplasties and eight operations on her bottom, including butt implants and fat injections, to mimic Kardashian’s enormous booty, were among the more than 40 treatments she underwent. She rapidly attracted international notice thanks to her metamorphosis into Kim Kardashian’s twin, and she was even highlighted in The Post.

However, that didn’t made her happy

She amassed more than a million Instagram followers after her transition, but happiness did not follow. “I discovered that I was addicted to surgery and I wasn’t happy, I was putting filler in my face like I was in the supermarket,” Pamplona admitted. “It was an addiction and I got into a cycle of surgery equals fame and money, I just lost control of everything. I went through a lot of hard times.”

Pamplona claimed that she had been upset for years before realizing that she had body dysmorphia and that she wanted to go back to her natural appearance. She located a physician in Istanbul who claimed to be able to assist her in return to her former appearance. “I saw on the computer beforehand how I would look and it was like I was having a rebirth,” she said. “I had a face and neck lift, buccal fat removal, cat eye surgery, a lip lift and a nose job all at once,” she said. “I went into the operation room as one person and I came out as another.”

Pamplona, on the other hand, reported problems following the “detransition” procedure, claiming that an illness caused her to “bleed from her cheeks” for three days. “I thought I was dying,” she explained. “I was thinking to myself, ‘What the hell have I done with my life?’

Thankfully, she is currently making progress toward recovery, but because she still has significant swelling and bruises, the procedure’s final effects are not yet clear. But, the Brazilian said she already knows the painful procedure was worth it.

(With ANI inputs)