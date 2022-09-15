Hazaribagh: A government school in Danua village in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district has got a new student in the form of a monkey. Yes, we are not kidding! A monkey has been spotted attending classes with students for the past one week at the school, leaving teachers and students intrigued. Videos and pictures of the monkey’s presence from the classes to the school office have gone viral. Interestingly, the monkey didn’t create any menace and has been peacefully attending classes with other students since a week.Also Read - Viral Video: Elephants Rescued After Being Stuck in Mud For 2 Days, Netizens Express Gratitude | Watch

The school’s headmaster Ratan Verma told IANS that the monkey reaches the school premises as soon as the school opens at 9 in the morning and usually leaves in the evening only after the classes end. A week ago, when he suddenly entered Class 9 of the school, the students were terrified. However, he did not harm anyone and sat on a bench in the class. Since then, reaching any class and sitting in the front row with the students has become a regular routine. He has also been attentively listening to the teachers.

On Wednesday, it reached the headmaster’s room and sat on the table. When the classes started, he again went to the class. The principal attempted to drive the monkey away, but he remained in the classroom.

School Management Committee chairman Sakaldev Yadav said that the forest department was informed about it.

Talking to India Today, a senior forest department official in Hazaribagh, Ayub Ansari, said, “Upon receiving the information, our team reached the school to catch the Langur. We used fruit and other eatables to redirect the animal towards the forest.” While the officials failed to catch the Langur, they managed to drive away the animal from the school premises.