Viral News: A spectacular display of the aurora borealis was seen in several regions of Scotland in the last few days, illuminating skies and mesmerizing users. According to BBC, the aurora is a natural phenomena caused by geomagnetic storms from the Sun and it can appear in the sky as rays of light which shimmer and “dance”. On Sunday, new photos from Kinross to the Outer Hebrides showed flashes of brilliant fluorescent green and pink lighting up the night’s skies.Also Read - These 15 stunning photographs of the Northern Lights will take your breath away!

According to the Met Office, a coronal mass ejection (CME), a massive expulsion of plasma from the Sun’s outermost layer was responsible for the evening’s display. Meanwhile, after the sighting, Twitter users shared beautiful pictures of the Northern Lights which are sure to make you jealous.

See pictures and videos here:

Tonight. Wish I was in Scotland tonight. 🥰 love the Northern Lights ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VDabbQqZie — Saeeda Butt (@SaeedaButt4) March 14, 2022

The most insane aurora I have witnessed. Finally got around to processing this monster of a timelapse from March 5 in Fort Yukon, Alaska. Hope you enjoy!#aurora #northernlights pic.twitter.com/xXTSwNEYxQ — Vincent Ledvina (@Vincent_Ledvina) March 14, 2022