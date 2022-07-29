Paris: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is currently in Paris to meet President Emmanuel Macron. While in France, the Prince is staying at a lavish chateau dubbed “the world’s most expensive home”. The Chateau Louis XIV in Louveciennes outside Paris, which lies on 56 acres of land, was developed by the haute-couture estate designer Cogemad and brokered by Christie’s International Real Estate, according to Bloomberg. In 2015, the chateau was purchased by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for US$301 million, a world record for a residential property.Also Read - Flying Cabs, Artificial Moon & More: A Peek Into Saudi Arabia's $500 Billion NEOM Smart City Project

The lavish mansion was even considered by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as a potential wedding venue.

Features of the Mansion:

The Chateau blends 17th century-inspired design with cutting edge technology, according to Cogemad’s website.

The chateau is built in the style of Louis XIV, and a marble statue of him overlooks the grounds.

The chateau has 10 bedroom suites, a library, a grand reception room with several other plush amenities.

Household amenities include an aquarium, a movie theater, a wine cellar, a gold-leafed fountain, and even a hedged labyrinth.

The chateau also features a nightclub, a gold-leafed fountain, a cinema. There is also a underwater glass chamber in the moat that resembles a giant aquarium with white leather sofas.

According to the New York Times, its “fountains, sound system, lights and whisper-silent air conditioning can all be controlled remotely by iPhone.”

Dozens of traditional artisans were commissioned for this once in- a-lifetime undertaking.

See breathtaking pictures of the Mansion:

Jealous? Of course, all of us are!