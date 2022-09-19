Viral Video: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Maitra was recently seen playing football, while wearing a saree and sneakers. The pictures were clicked during the Krishnanagar MP Cup Tournament 2022 final where Moitra could not hold herself from kicking the ball. In pictures that have gone viral, the first one shows her wearing shoes and glasses with orange colored saree, as she kicks the ball. The second picture shows her acting as the goalkeeper.Also Read - Video of Dog Tied to Car and Dragged Around Jodhpur Goes Viral, Driver Held

“Fun moments from the final of the Krishnanagar MP Cup Tournament 2022. And yes, I play in a saree,” she wrote while sharing the pictures on Twitter on September 19. Since being shared, the pictures have garnered more than 9200 likes, and more than 600 retweets.

MAHUA MOITRA PLAYS FOOTBALL WEARING SAREE AND SNEAKERS: WATCH VIDEO

Fun moments from the final of the Krishnanagar MP Cup Tournament 2022. And yes, I play in a saree. pic.twitter.com/BPHlb275WK — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 19, 2022

Netizens loved seeing the MP playing the sport wearing a saree. Many commented on her post with emojis, while others praised her. One user wrote, “Damn she is awesome,” while another commented, “@MahuaMoitra you are true inspiration in our country. Just Fatafati.” A third wrote, “the sari-clad Indian woman at her versatile, still-glamorous best!” A fourth wrote, “Can you love her more? What a rockstar!” Sharmistha Mukherjee, politician and daughter of the former President Of India Pranab Mukherjee also commented on her picture and wrote, “Cool, Love the shot.”

Notably, Mahua Moitra is member of Lok Sabha from Krishnanagar seat of West Bengal.