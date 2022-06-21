Mumbai: On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2022, commuters were seen practicing various yoga asanas in Mumbai local trains. Given the fact that Mumbaikars spend a lot of time commuting to and from their workplace daily, the initiative to practice yoga in train, was rolled out by more than 75 yoga teachers in coordination with a organization called ‘Heal Station’.Also Read - Yoga Day 2022: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates 7-Ft Sand Sculpture of PM Modi Doing Surya Namaskar at Puri Beach | Pics & Video

After taking due permission from Western Railways, the initiative was first launched on International Yoga Day in 2017, where commuters performed asanas for the first time in the train for about 15-20 minutes. Six years later, more than 100 yoga teachers, both young and old, have joined the programme run by Heal-Station, a yoga learning platform. The initiative is the brainchild of Ruchita Shah, a young Mumbai-based journalist, who has been an avid yoga practitioner.

In the pictures which have gone viral on social media, travelers can be seen striking yoga poses as a teacher instructs them. Western Railways shared the pictures and wrote, ”Heal-Station in association with WR organised yoga in Mumbai Local train on the occasion of #InternationalYogaDay2022. Commuters were taught how they can utilize their travel time for fitness by doing yoga practices while travelling in local train.”

Heal-Station in association with WR organised yoga in Mumbai Local train on the occasion of #InternationalYogaDay2022 Commuters were taught how they can utilize their travel time for fitness by doing yoga practices while travelling in local train. #YogaForHumanity #YogaDay pic.twitter.com/ojzIOXAT8L — Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 21, 2022

The initiative which started as a fun activity in 2017, with just one person teaching 15-20 people has now spiralled into a full-blown foundation that is helping scores of Mumbaikars perform yoga, while travelling. “In a busy world, where we work for more than 9 hours and travel takes another two or more hours, we don’t have time left for exercise or yoga. The commuting time in the train can also be utilised for our health – that was the thought behind the initiative,” Ruchita Shah said.

“There are a few yoga asanas that focus on breathing, like sitting parvatasana, sukshma vyayama which helps loosen joints and removes the energy blockages, and other stretching exercises like shoulder rotation that helps relax both the body and mind. These can be practised even in a crowded train both while standing and sitting,” Shah added.

A team of 30-45 teachers together with commuters perform yoga in Mumbai’s local trains on two days: on International Women’s Day (March 8) and on International Yoga Day (June 21). The year 2022 being the sixth for the initiative also coincides with the 75th year of India’s Independence. Thus to mark that, Shah said about 75 teachers will participate and they have also taken permission from Central Railways to spread the programme to more parts of Mumbai. A team will also teach commuters at the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The theme this year is “Travel Time can be a fitness time”, with the slogan “Ab se hoga train main Yoga”. “The response from commuters has been incredible so far, with 95 per cent of travellers performing yoga with us,” Shah said. “We want to roll out the initiative on a day-to-day basis and also to various other cities, like Delhi and Kolkata, apart from spreading it far and wide in Mumbai,” she added.

(With IANS inputs)