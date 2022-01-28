Viral News: At the age of 9, most of us were probably would not even have known much is a billion. But all lives are not the same! Case in point, a 9-year-old Nigerian kid, who is being dubbed as the ‘world’s youngest billionaire’ on account of his lavish lifestyle. Muhammed Awal Mustapha AKA Mompha Junior, is living the Richie Rich life as he owned his first mansion at age six, something most don’t manage in a lifetime! Not only that, Mompha also travels the globe in a private jet, has several other mansions and already has an entire fleet of supercars, The Sun reports.Also Read - Top 10 Richest Indians Can Fund School, Higher Education Of Every Child For 25 Years: Study

Hailing from Lagos, Nigeria, Mompha Junior, is the son of multimillionaire Nigerian internet celebrity Ismailia Mustapha, Muhammed Awal Mustapha. The young influencer boasts 29,800 followers on his Instagram account, where he posts photos of his grand lifestyle. The adorable boy can be seen donning stylish and designer clothes including brands such as Versace and Gucci while standing next to his supercars.

Check out the pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muhammed Awal Mustapha (@momphajnr)

Another photo shows him having a meal inside a private jet. This young billionaire also makes regular appearances on his father’s Instagram with his little sister.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muhammed Awal Mustapha (@momphajnr)

Showcasing his collection of cars, some of Mompha Junior’s images were captioned: ‘Happy birthday to me’ and ‘Thanks Daddy’. His collection of supercars also seemingly includes a yellow Ferrari, Bentley Flying Spur and Rolls-Royce Wraith.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muhammed Awal Mustapha (@momphajnr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muhammed Awal Mustapha (@momphajnr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muhammed Awal Mustapha (@momphajnr)

According to a report by The Sun, Mompha Sr. bought Mompha Jr. his first mansion for his sixth birthday in 2018.

“Owning your own home is one of the best feelings ever. It can’t be described in words, it can’t be quantified in money. Home ownership is a feeling that makes life’s daily grind worth facing. It reassures you that after all the ups and downs you have a place to go to… A place that will never judge you and always invite you with open arms…Congrats my son on your new home. Your birthday gift from Daddy,” he reportedly wrote on social media at the time.