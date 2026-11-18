Viral picture shows cow near escalator at Karkardooma Metro Station, DMRC reacts

A cow turned up near an escalator at Delhi’s Karkardooma Metro Station, and a photo of it made the rounds. The DMRC has apologised and repeated its instructions to keep stray animals outside.

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A cow was seen roaming inside the Karkardooma Metro Station. Image Credit: @PrateekCodyz/X

Delhi Metro is for everyone’s use in the national capital. However, the statement was proven true recently when a cow was seen standing inside the Karkardooma Metro station. The incident was highlighted by an X user, who shared a photograph of the cow and tagged the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

What did the post show?

A photo shared by X user Prateek Saini showed the cow standing next to a staircase while you commuters were heading down the stairs, looking at it. The post was shared on social media platform X with the caption, “Things happening around metro station. At Karkardooma Metro Station.”

Things happening around metro station. At Karkardooma Metro Station.

@OfficialDMRC https://t.co/1xxuAcRVIt — Prateek saini (@PrateekCodyz) November 16, 2026

DMRC responds

The sighting of the cow near the entrance of the station soon caught the attention of the Delhi Metro Rail corporation. Reacting to the post, DMRC apologised for the inconvenience and stated that suitable instructions have been reiterated to the station staff to shoo away stray animals from the premises.

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DMRC’s reply to the post read, “Hi, Any inconvenience is regretted. Suitable instructions have been reiterated to station staff to shoo off stray animals from station premises. Also, we take up the matter with concerned civic authorities.”

In its response, the Delhi Metro further shared a link where people can submit their queries and feedback regarding such matters.

Delhi Metro services to begin early

To accommodate people returning to the national capital after Chhath Puja, DMRC is running trains earlier than usual from November 18 to 22. Metro services on the Blue and Pink Lines from Anand Vihar and the Yellow Line from New Delhi Metro station will be available from 5.15 am during the five days, DMRC said.

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To make travel easier, the DMRC has put additional arrangements in place at major interchange stations like Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate. From there, passengers can switch to any other corridor, including the Red, Green and Violet Lines, and get to where they’re going without a hitch.

The DMRC wants commuters returning to work this festive season to avoid road jams and travel safely, and says it is working to keep public transport running smoothly.